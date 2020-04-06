× Milwaukee man fatally shot, 2nd man seriously hurt after argument near Hampton and Teutonia

MILWAUKEE — Two men were shot, one of them fatally, following an argument Monday, April 6 near Hampton Avenue and Teutonia Avenue.

It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Police said a 28-year-old man died at the scene. A second man, 29, was seriously wounded and taken to the hospital, where he was in stable condition.

Police were searching for the shooter.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.

43.104555 -87.946656