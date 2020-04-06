× Milwaukee police called to 4 separate shootings in less than 6 hours

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police officers were on the scene of four separate shootings in less than six hours Sunday night, April 5 and Monday morning, April 6.

The first happened around 10:30 p.m. on Townsend Street near Palmer Street.

Police said a 27-year-old Milwaukee man suffered a serious gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The second shooting happened less than an hour later, around 11:20 p.m. on 17th Street near Nash Street.

Police said a 31-year-old Milwaukee man suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening, and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Around 12:45 a.m. Monday, police were on scene near 40th Street and Burleigh Street, where a 21-year-old man suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Finally, around 4 a.m., police were called to Holton Street and Meinecke Avenue, where a 36-year-old woman suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police are seeking the shooters in these incidents. Anyone with information was asked to please call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS with any information.