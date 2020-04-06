× Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra cancels all performances, events through end of 2019-20 season

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Symphony has made the decision to cancel all performances, events, and educational activities through the end of the 2019-20 season to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

For the list of performances and events affected, click here. Due to the financial impact of concert cancellations on the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, they ask patrons, whenever possible, to consider exchanging their tickets for gift certificates that may be used for performances next season or donating back the tickets (and receive a tax deduction for the total ticket value).

To request a gift certificate or donate the tickets back to the MSO, patrons should complete the online form at www.mso.org/donate-tickets.

If patrons choose to consider exchanges toward gift certificates, those gift certificates will be valid for the next 5 years, including concerts during the inaugural 2020.21 season at the Bradley Symphony Center.

Patrons may also use the certificate toward the cost of a subscription to the 2020.21 season.