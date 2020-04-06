× ‘1 of the most requested beers:’ Lakefront Brewery’s Wisconsinite Summer Weiss is back

MILWAUKEE –Wisconsinite Summer Weiss, one of the most requested beers at Lakefront Brewery, is back for the summer. The brewery’s summer seasonal release is already on the shelf.

“When you drink a Wisconsinite, you’re truly drinking local,” says Lakefront Brewery’s Co-Founder and President, Russ Klisch. “We’re using Wisconsin-grown Two-Row pale malt, as well as Wisconsin-grown Santiam, Liberty and Tahoma Hops. We’re proud to brew with local ingredients while making our fans happy.”

It’s available in 6-pack bottles.