Open Record Special Edition: Unemployed and overwhelmed

MILWAUKEE – COVID-19 has shut nearly everything down and that means a lot of people are out of work. Now, Wisconsin’s unemployment system is overwhelmed and despite many qualifying for unemployment benefits, dozens of people are unable to get them. That’s because the website crashes or phone lines are busy for hours.

In this special episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Amanda St. Hilaire and Bryan Polcyn dig into why so many have been unable to file for unemployment and why our state’s unemployment system is about to get even busier. Plus, hear what the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development is doing to adjust its system. Typically, Open Record is a podcast that takes you behind the scenes of FOX6 Investigative reports. But we’re changing things up a bit for the time being: We’re bringing you the latest on our coverage of COVID-19 here in Wisconsin. We’ll bring you more frequent episodes over the next few weeks as we navigate this.

