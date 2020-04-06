Police asking for help identifying suspect accused of robbing business near 33rd & Vliet

MILWAUKEE — Police are looking for your help to identify and locate a suspect accused of robbing a business near 33rd Street and W. Vliet Street. on Monday, April 6 around 1:15 a.m.

The suspect is described as a black male, between 30- and 35-years-old, 5’08” to 5’10” and between 180 and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black du-rag, dark pants, black gloves, and black with white sole Nike shoes.

The suspect forced entry into the business and removed property, according to police.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident can contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360, or call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.