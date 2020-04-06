LIVE: Milwaukee County officials provide update on COVID-19 pandemic
Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Police: Massachusetts cashier sprayed in eyes with Lysol by customer angry about purchase limit

Posted 3:32 pm, April 6, 2020, by , Updated at 03:33PM, April 6, 2020

LEICESTER, Mass. — Police in Massachusetts asked for the public’s help to identify a woman accused of spraying Lysol in a cashier’s eyes after being told of a purchase limit.

Leicester police said the incident happened on March 27, when the cashier at a Walmart told the woman there was a purchase limit on Lysol and other disinfectant products.

That’s when the woman sprayed the cashier in the eyes, then completed her purchase and left the store in what they believe was an Uber.

Paramedics responded to the Walmart to treat the cashier.

Anyone with information on the woman’s identity was asked to contact Leicester Police Officer Matthew Soojian at 508-892-7010 ext. 2066, or email soojianm@leicesterpd.org.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.