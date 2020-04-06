× Salvation Army launches new support hotline to ‘meet the spiritual care needs of the caller’

MILWAUKEE — The Salvation Army of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan is launching a new support hotline in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Salvation Army Chaplain Support Line, 888-651-7294 (SAWI), will be available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day and will be manned by trained Salvation Army chaplains.

“We will take calls from people across Wisconsin and Upper Michigan who need a word of encouragement, who are feeling alone with no one to talk to, and who are looking for spiritual care and prayer,” said Pastor Alexis Twito, Chaplain Coordinator in a news release.

The line, which launched at 9 a.m. on Monday, April 6, will take calls not just during the COVID crisis, but will continue to be a place for people to call during any kind of disaster such as; flooding, a tornado, a mass shooting, or a large apartment complex fire. The line will be open 365 days a year.

“Overall, the primary goal is to meet the spiritual care needs of the caller, but if they are in immediate crisis and we can refer them to mental health counselors or help them with practical needs at the same time, we are happy to do that as well,” Twito said.