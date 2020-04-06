Special session to resume on spring election amid coronavirus concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON -- As the coronavirus rocks Wisconsin, lawmakers in Madison on Monday, April 6 will once again meet to discuss possible changes to Wisconsin's spring election. The special session will resume at 8 a.m. As of right now, Wisconsin is the only state still holding an in-person election in April.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission sent a letter to legislative leaders Sunday, calling their failure to address safety issues surrounding the election"unconscionable." In the letter, addressed to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, the WEC said they cannot guarantee the safety of voters, and 111 municipalities don't have sufficient poll workers to open a single polling site.

Gov. Tony Evers on Friday urged the Legislature to postpone Election Day. Doing so would take the action of the Legislature and Gov. Evers. So, Gov. Evers called lawmakers into a special session for 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 4. Two Democratic senators attended, including Milwaukee's Tim Carpenter. Lawmakers gaveled in and gaveled out, and there was no debate or testimony.

"I would like to point out there are 15 states and one territory that have postponed their election," said Carpenter. "Wisconsin is the only state that is stupid enough to have an election on April 7."

Gov. Evers called for the legislature to extend the election from April 7 until May 19. He wanted ballots mailed to all registered voters who had not already requested an absentee ballot or voted early. He also asked for no more in-person voting, except for people with disabilities or who can't read.

Under Gov. Evers' proposal, ballots could be received through May 26. People serving in local and county offices, whose spots become vacant in April, would continue in their jobs until the election is called.

Republicans shot down the governor's plan, writing:

"If the governor had legitimate concerns, we could have come to a bipartisan solution weeks ago. This discussion would have happened long before today."

A key race on the ballot is for a seat on the bitterly partisan Wisconsin Supreme Court, where conservatives holding a 5-2 advantage. Incumbent Judge Daniel Kelly, a conservative, faces a challenge from Dane County Circuit Court Judge Jill Karofsky, a liberal, for a 10-year term.

Meanwhile, State Sen. Lena Taylor -- who is running for Milwaukee Mayor -- on April 3 sued to postpone the Tuesday election.