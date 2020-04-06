State Patrol: California man arrested for OWI in Fond du Lac with a child in the vehicle

Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Wisconsin State Patrol

FOND DU LAC — A 24-year-old man from California was arrested Sunday, April 5 in Fond du Lac for OWI, second offense, with a child in the vehicle.

According to officials, around 5:30 p.m. A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop on I-41 near Wrightstown Road.

Officials say the driver displayed signs of impairment and field sobriety tests were conducted.

The driver was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated 2nd offense, with a minor in the vehicle and operating a vehicle while suspended, 5th offense.

