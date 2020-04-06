Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Struggling with ways to keep your kids busy at home? Here are some ideas

Posted 9:29 am, April 6, 2020, by
MILWAUKEE -- School is out and your kids are at home all day. A lot of parents are struggling to come up with ways to keep them busy. Lindsay Pinchuck, the CEO and founder of Bump Club and Beyond, joins FOX6 WakeUp with some ideas.

