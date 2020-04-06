LIVE: Milwaukee County officials provide update on COVID-19 pandemic
TMZ: Tyler Perry gave $21K tip to out-of-work Atlanta restaurant servers

Tyler Perry (Getty Images)

ATLANTA — A group of out-of-work servers at an Atlanta restaurant got the surprise of their life, thanks to a huge tip from Tyler Perry.

TMZ reported the TV and movie mogul went to Houston’s Restaurant on Northside Parkway Sunday, April 5 and left a $500 tip for each of the restaurant’s 42 servers.

Perry is a big fan of the chain and has been driving to the restaurant during the coronavirus pandemic pretty frequently to pick up some food, TMZ said.

In total, Perry tipped $21,000 — a lifesaver for these out-of-work employees. The federal money for fired workers could be delayed — in some cases up to 20 weeks, TMZ reported.

TMZ noted Perry is one of the most charitable guys in entertainment. He had a plane flown down to the Bahamas after it was devastated by Hurricane Dorian.

