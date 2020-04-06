× With Safer at Home order in effect, AG Kaul emphasizes importance of online safety

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Justice is encouraging Wisconsinites to use resources from the Wisconsin Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to learn more about online safety. This, as Wisconsin’s Safer at Home order in effect and a likely increase in children’s screen time and internet usage,

Resources including podcasts, online modules, and tip sheets, as well as links to additional resources throughout the nation, can be found at www.ProtectKidsOnlineWI.gov.

“By being proactive, parents, guardians, and other caretakers can help keep kids safe online,” said Attorney General Kaul. “Wisconsin’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force provides tools and tips for safe and positive internet use.”

While there are countless learning opportunities available online, increased tech time can also mean additional risk for children. Online risks can include cyberbullying, exploitation, grooming, trafficking, and more. Small steps like setting screen-time limits and removing devices from bedrooms overnight can be building blocks for a safer and healthier internet experience.

If you see child exploitation taking place online, please report it to the CyberTipline at www.missingkids.org.

For information regarding human trafficking, please visit https://www.doj.state.wi.us/ocvs/human-trafficking. Additional information can be found at https://www.doj.state.wi.us/dci/icac/icac-task-force-home.