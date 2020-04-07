× 2 deputies injured during traffic stop in Pewaukee; knife recovered

PEWAUKEE — Two Waukesha County sheriff’s deputies were hurt during a traffic stop on Monday evening, April 6 in Pewaukee.

It happened shortly before 7:30 p.m., when a deputy stopped a suspected impaired driver in the area of Capitol Drive and Cecelia Drive. Sheriff’s officials said the 28-year-old man “was immediately non-compliant and argumentative upon contact.”

While the deputy waited for backup, sheriff’s official said the driver exited his vehicle assaulted the deputy, causing a laceration to his forearm, as well as contusions to his head, hip and knees.

The driver continued to fight upon the arrival of other deputies, causing a knee injury to a second deputy, sheriff’s officials said.

Police from Pewaukee and Brookfield responded to assist, and a knife was recovered on scene.

The two injured deputies were taken to the hospital by the Pewaukee Fire Department, where they were treated and released.

The driver was not hurt during the incident — and was booked into jail on charges of substantial battery, battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and attempting to disarm a peace officer.