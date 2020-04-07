3 sweet recipes to try at home this Easter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Families won't get gathering around the dinner table this Easter -- but that doesn't mean we have to skip all the treats. Jennifer Goldbeck with Delicately Delicious joins FOX6 WakeUp with three sweet recipes to try at home.

1. Bunny and Carrot Cupcakes

Supplies Needed:

Cupcakes and vanilla frosting of your choice

Standard size marshmallows

Bag of regular M & M`s

Jelly Beans (pack with pink, jelly belly size is fine)

Pink decorating sugar

2. Easter Garden Brownies

Supplies needed

Brownies of your choice with chocolate frosting (recommend the box mixes with the frosting pack included)

Strawberries

Orange Candy Melts

Oreos (crushed)

Variety of Easter candy — jelly beans, chocolate coated eggs, chocolate bunnies, etc

3. Easter Bunny Butt Chocolate Dessert Dip

Recipe (from 4sonsrus.com )

2-8 oz cream cheese

1/2 cup cocoa powder

1 stick of butter (softened)

1/2 cup mini chocolate chips (you can substitute regular chocolate chips)

1/3 cup brown sugar

1/3 cup powdered sugar

Pink M&M`s

Nilla wafers

Your choice of cookies for dipping - Oreos, chocolate chip cookies, nilla wafers, or any other cookies

Directions:

1. Put nilla wafers in a sealable plastic bag and crush until fine (or you can use a food processor)

2. Put cream cheese, cocoa powder, butter, chocolate chips, and sugars in a large bowl.

3. Knead the ingredients together until well combined.

4. Roll into one large ball, 2 medium balls, and one smaller ball. If these are too soft, place on a plate and put in the fridge for 15-20 minutes to stiffen a bit

5. Roll each ball in nilla wafer crumbs.

6. Assemble the bunny butt by placing the large ball in the center of a plate, all the small ball to the top for the tail, and slightly flatten the medium sized balls to make 'feet' and attach in a triangle formation to the tail.

7. Add pink M&M`s to feet to make the underside of the 'paws'

8. Surround with an assortment of cookies and serve.