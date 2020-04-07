× 63-year-old Union Grove man arrested, accused of cutting man with butcher knife

UNION GROVE — A 63-year-old Union Grove man was taken into custody Monday, April 6 for attempted first-degree intentional homicide after injuring another man with a butcher knife.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 3 p.m. deputies were dispatched to a home on Mill Avenue near Cardinal Lane for reports of an assault.

It was reported that there were three adults, two men and a woman. The woman called 911 stating that her uncle had cut her father with a butcher knife and her father was bleeding from his head.

Upon arrival, deputies were able to direct the male victim and the female out of the residence to safety. The male suspect was taken into custody with no further injuries to anyone.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening laceration to his forehead and was treated at Ascension Hospital.

The suspect is currently held at the Racine County jail on charges of:

Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide

Disorderly Conduct

Criminal Damage to Property

Resisting an Officer

Domestic Violence Enhancers