Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Are you kids creative? There’s an amazing art class they can take online

Posted 9:43 am, April 7, 2020, by , Updated at 09:44AM, April 7, 2020
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- Are your kids more creative than you? If so, you're in luck. There's an amazing art class they can take online. Calie Herbst with Milwaukee with Kids joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.