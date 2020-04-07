× ‘Essential rides only:’ MCTS to limit number of passengers on buses to 10 beginning Thursday

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Transit System will begin on Thursday, April 9 limiting the number of passengers on buses to just ten. That announcement came during the daily coronavirus update from Milwaukee County on Tuesday.

“The transit system is there for essential rides only,” said Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele.

Abele indicated the messaging for this effort will be rolling out aggressively on Wednesday.

Abele said this means if a bus already has ten people on it, it will be driving past bus stops until it has fewer than ten people on board. The county executive apologized to people who will have to wait longer for the next available bus.

Abele also said more buses are being added to certain lines that are more heavily used.

Again, this effort to limit the number of passengers on MCTS buses begins on Thursday, April 9.