Have you seen them? MPD seeking suspects in armed robbery near 94th and Silver Spring

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for the public’s help identifying and locating two suspects involved in an armed robbery that happened on the city’s north side Sunday, April 5.

Police say two men — one of them armed — approached a victim around 5:50 p.m. near 94th and Silver Spring, robbed the victim and fled.

The first suspect is described as an African-American male, 17-20 years old, 5’7″ tall and around 160 pounds with a medium build. He was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a logo in the front and yellow and white stripes on the sleeves, black and red camo pants and black shoes. He was armed.

The second suspect is described as an African-American male, 17-20 years old, 5’8″ tall with a slim build. He was seen wearing a black Adidas hooded sweatshirt with white stripes on the sleeves, a tan hat, ripped jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360, or call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.