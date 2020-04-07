× Open Record Special Edition: Wisconsin’s Historic Election

MILWAUKEE — It’s Election Day in Wisconsin, a day that will go down in history. It was on, then it was off, now it’s on again. Wisconsin’s spring election has been wrapped in confusion, court decisions, and public health concerns. This, as COVID-19 prompted several states to delay their April elections. Wisconsin is the only one that did not reschedule, despite Governor Evers’ reversal and last-ditch effort to do so. In this special edition of Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Amanda St. Hilaire and Bryan Polcyn invite FOX6 political reporter Jason Calvi to the episode to talk about the election.

Calvi talks about the court decisions, how absentee ballots work and concerns many won’t be counted. The team also digs into health concerns, and what people need to know to make sure their vote counts. Typically, Open Record is a podcast that takes you behind the scenes of FOX6 Investigative reports. But we’re changing things up a bit for the time being: We’re bringing you the latest on our coverage of COVID-19 here in Wisconsin. We’ll bring you more frequent episodes over the next few weeks as we navigate this.

About the Podcast: Open Record