MPD: 26-year-old fatally shot near 24th and Capitol

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened near 24th and Capitol on Tuesday.

Authorities were called to the scene around 5 p.m. The victim in the shooting, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, later died at the hospital as a result of his injuries. An MPD official said the motive for the homicide is under investigation and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.