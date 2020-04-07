Poll workers called heroes of Wisconsin primary

MILWAUKEE — The city of Milwaukee could only operate five polling sites for Tuesday’s primary, down from its usual number of roughly 180, due to the coronavirus.

Neil Albrecht, executive director of the city’s election commission, said the five sites opened on time or within minutes of on time, and they were sufficiently staffed — calling poll workers the true heroes of the state’s decision to move forward with an election.

There were 80 to 100 poll workers at each site, Albrecht said, and about 30 National Guard members at each location. Workers were taking safety precautions.

As of midday Tuesday, turnout had been robust, with most of the sites reporting wait times ranging from one-and-a-half to two-and-a-half hours. Lines stretched for several blocks as workers maintained social distancing between voters.

Albrecht called the wait times unfortunate. He also said the election has been filled with injustices.

“We have moved forward with an election, but we have not moved forward with democracy in the state of Wisconsin,” he said.

Albrecht said his office has gotten numerous calls from people who requested an absentee ballot but didn’t get one. He said for those people, their only option was to vote in person because of the decision by the Legislature and the courts to move forward with an election, some members of the public who have voted consistently for 40 years or more are now faced with making a decision to skip the election and not cast a ballot.