'Putting lives at stake:' Voters who didn't receive absentee ballots forced to polls amid pandemic

MILWAUKEE — Thousands of Wisconsin voters waiting for their absentee ballots to come in the mail were left with an uncomfortable choice on Election Day, Tuesday, April 7. More than 100 reached out to FOX6 News to say they had not received their ballot.

One of them, a man named Casey Hintz, said he got an absentee ballot in the mail, or at least, an envelope, but when he opened it up, there was nothing inside except an instruction sheet. He reached out to the clerk, who told him he had no choice but to vote in person on Tuesday — something Hintz said he simply wasn’t going to do.

“I really feel they’re putting the lives of many people at stake,” said Hintz. “You’re literally, a lot of people say, your life depends on this election, and in this case, it almost literally does. Either you vote, and your voice is heard, and you have a risk of dying or getting this terrible virus, or your voice isn’t heard.”

Officials with the Wisconsin Elections Commission noted a record number of absentee ballots requested and submitted for this election, however, officials said they were aware of a number of people who did not receive theirs.

Again, the only option for those people was to vote at the polls before 8 p.m. Tuesday.