Racine PD: Man in custody after woman suffers life-threatening stab wounds

RACINE — Racine police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Tuesday morning, April 7 near Main Street and High Street. Police were called to the scene around 2:15 a.m. for reports of a disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman suffering from multiple life-threatening stab wounds. An man was taken into custody at the scene.

The victim was transported to Froedtert Hospital.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.