× Register a visit: Easter Bunny will be hopping around South Milwaukee April 11-12

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — The Easter Bunny will be hopping throughout South Milwaukee on Saturday, April 11 and Sunday, April 12.

The Easter Bunny will be visiting children, providing them with candy, and a small gift from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Click here to register a visit. The deadline to register is Thursday, April 9.