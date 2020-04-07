‘Some are real nervous:’ Mixed emotions amid long lines to vote on Milwaukee’s south side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Thousands of Wisconsin voters waited hours in line to cast ballots and the Wisconsin National Guard staffed overcrowded polling stations on Tuesday, April 7, straining the state's ability to hold a presidential primary election in the grip of an escalating pandemic. At Hamilton High School near 60th Street and Morgan Avenue on Milwaukee's south side, poll workers were busy keeping voters safe, as voters braced themselves for long wait times.

The poll workers didn't get a break -- working to move voters through as quickly as possible while keeping everything clean. Voters expressed mixed emotions about the wait times.

"Never have gone through anything like this," said Maria Navarro, voter.

A long line of vehicles snaked through the parking lot at Hamilton High School.

"I'm glad they had the drive-up because I wasn't going to vote if I had to go inside," said Navarro.

Drive-up voting gave people the option to stay in their vehicles, but for those comfortable with voting inside, the lines weren't any shorter.

"They should have pushed it back," said Tommy Medrow, voter.

Medrow voted at South Division High School near 15th Place and Lapham Boulevard and described the mood inside as tense.

"I think some people are just real nervous," said Medrow.

At these and polling places across the state, there were masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and disinfecting supplies. Voters were given hand sanitizer as they headed inside.

"From 5:30 this morning on, everybody came here with a can-do attitude," said Assistant Chief Aaron Lipski, Milwaukee Fire Department.

Lipski served as the lead health advisor at Hamilton High School, careful to keep all voting materials and booths clean.

"It is cleaned almost on a minute-by-minute basis," said Lipski. "As soon as a person moves on, all of the items are cleaned. The surfaces are cleaned."

It was an experience unlike any other.

"But we're Milwaukeeans, so we're going to make it work," said Lipski.

"I have faith, and we'll get through this," said Navarro.

On this Election Day, voters did not receive "I voted" stickers, as one additional measure to limit interaction.