‘Tiger King’ star Jeff Lowe says Netflix is adding a new episode of the show

“Tiger King” fans may be in for a treat very soon.

Jeff Lowe, the former business partner of Joseph Maldonado-Passage — better known a Joe Exotic — has announced that a new episode of “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” is on the way, according to FOX News.

Baseball pro Justin Turner obtained a video clip of Lowe revealing the news after it was sent to him and his wife Kourtney, who discussed “Tiger King” on her podcast.

“Thank you for watching our show… You need a life, you just wasted seven hours on us,” Lowe joked in the video, which Turner shared on Twitter on Saturday, March 4. “Take care, guys, we love you. Netflix is adding one more episode that will be on next week. We’re filming here tomorrow.”

Lowe added: “Take care, stay safe and put your mask on.”

In “Tiger King,” Lowe assumed ownership of what’s now called The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, initially joining the park as a partner with Maldonado-Passage, leading some fans to believe he played a part in Maldonado-Passage’s arrest for his involvement in a murder-for-hire plot.

Lowe denied such allegations in a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight.

“We did not do anything. We did not rat on Joe,” he stated. “We did not snitch on Joe.”

Lowe said it was “sad” that people thought he had something to do with Joe’s arrest, but admitted that he and Lauren “protected [them]selves.”

“Lauren and I didn’t do anything wrong, so I’m not about to take the fall for Joe’s crimes,” Lowe explained.

“When the feds started investigating Joe and we were tipped off by the confidential informant… we knew that we had no choice,” recounted Lowe. “We had to tell them what we knew. We handed them over our cell phones, our bank accounts, whatever they asked for we gave them, cooperated fully.”

“Tiger King” follows the intense rivalry between Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin, another big cat enthusiast, and can be streamed now on Netflix.