Waukesha couple gets ‘socially-distanced’ surprise as they celebrate 58 years of marriage

WAUKESHA -- A couple in Waukesha celebrated 58 years of marriage on Tuesday, April 7 -- and they got quite the surprise to go along with that amazing milestone.

Sue and Harry Manzke were married on April 7, 1962. On Tuesday, family and friends of the pair lined up in their cars and drove past the couple's apartment complex. It was their way of offering a socially-distanced, safe celebration of this awesome anniversary. The surprise brought smiles and tears to the Manskes.

Ironically, Sue was just released from the hospital on Monday (not related to the coronavirus) -- and was extremely to be happy to be back with her husband. Tuesday's motor parade put that happiness over the top!

Congrats to the happy couple -- and may there be many more years ahead of you!