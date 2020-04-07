× Wisconsin National Guard helps set up, staff voluntary COVID-19 self-isolation facility

ST. FRANCIS — Wisconsin National Guard troops are supporting a Milwaukee County isolation facility for Milwaukee’s homeless population as part of the state’s ongoing COVID-19 response efforts.

The City of Milwaukee Health Department and the Milwaukee County Housing Division designated Clare Hall on the Saint Francis de Sales Seminary grounds in St. Francis as an isolation facility for referrals from area homeless shelters and healthcare facilities that have individuals with housing instability. The initiative is part of the Milwaukee County Unified Emergency Operations Center.

Now, 25 Wisconsin National Guard soldiers are staffing the facility with a team of medics and other citizen-soldiers to provide administrative and operational support. Each team will be rotating staff to provide 24/7 coverage.

A news release says as occupants come to the facility, Wisconsin National Guard troops will make sure people’s needs are being met. The administrative team will bring occupants their meals and ensure people keep to the policies requested for safety purposes, according to Sgt. 1st Class Adam Reynolds, the noncommissioned officer in charge of the administrative team.

The medical team will be conducting initial baseline medical assessments of each occupant coming to Clare Hall. Following initial assessments, the team will conduct phone contacts every four hours to see if there are needs for any of the occupants to be assessed for a further level of care.