Amazon extending return window for customers during COVID-19 pandemic

SEATTLE — Amazon is extending its return window for customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The move is part of Amazon’s daily updates detailing how it is combatting COVID-19 in and outside its own facilities. The company has come under fire in recent weeks as employees criticized work conditions at warehouses.

Most items ordered through Amazon or seller partners in the U.S. and Canada between March 1 and April 30 can now be returned until May 31. Items ordered between February 15 and April 30 in Italy, France, Spain, Turkey and The Netherlands can be returned until May 31 as well.

Some Amazon customers started noticing delivery dates that were delayed by nearly a month in late March, even though some Amazon Prime shipments usually arrive within two days.