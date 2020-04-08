× Broadway theaters, shut down since mid-March, to remain closed until at least June

NEW YORK — The Great White Way will remain dark until early June amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Broadway will remain closed until at least June 7, industry leaders said in a statement Wednesday, April 8. They were following guidelines from the CDC and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

41 Broadway theaters have been shut down since March 12. They were previously scheduled to re-open next Monday, April 13 after a 30-day suspension.

Ticket holders for canceled shows should receive an email from their point of purchase with information regarding exchanges or refunds.