Chicago animal shelter officially out of adoptable dogs for first time

CHICAGO, Ill — A Chicago animal shelter has some great news to share in spite of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, according to FOX 32.

Chicago Animal Care and Control says it has run out of adoptable dogs for the first time ever.

It’s last two dogs were adopted over the weekend.

The shelter thanked the community in a Facebook post for stepping up and adopting or fostering during the coronavirus pandemic.

The lack of dogs likely won’t last long. The shelter says they should have more available in the next few days.

