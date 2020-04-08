× ‘Deeply grateful:’ Roundy’s donates over $1,500 in pet supplies to Wisconsin Humane Society

MILWAUKEE — Last week, Roundy’s Supermarkets, Inc, who operates Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market, donated over $1,500 worth of pet supplies to the Wisconsin Humane Society to support their Pets for Life program.

Supplies included over 150 packages of dog food, cat food and cat litter.

“The Wisconsin Humane Society is deeply grateful for the generosity of Roundy’s during this time of need,” said Billy Zakrzewski, Corporate Philanthropic Advisor for the Wisconsin Humane Society. “WHS has been deemed an essential organization and the support of the community is needed now more than ever. Our community outreach team is doing its best to provide supplies to families with pets in the most economically disadvantaged areas of our community. We have seen how important companion animals are during the “Safe at Home” initiative and this substantial donation will help ensure beloved animals have what they need.”