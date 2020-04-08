‘Difficult without him:’ Waukesha floral shop owner died of COVID-19 after battling flu-like symptoms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA -- The Possi family runs a Waukesha floral shop on Moreland Boulevard. They were planning on selling it and preparing for a new chapter in life. That was before the coronavirus took a life.

Larisa Possi's world was forever changed after losing her husband, James Possi, to COVID-19 complications.

"He was a hardworking man, a caring man," she said. "It is so difficult without him, and so sad."

Larisa is originally from Russia. She was living the American dream with her husband of 14 years -- running Best Floral in Waukesha as a team. James began experiencing severe flu-like symptoms in late March.

"He had a high temperature every day. He said they found liquid in his lungs," said Larisa. "They said it was a death from coronavirus."

He tested positive for COVID-19 and went to a Waukesha hospital. The 68-year-old's condition took a turn, and he died in the hospital on April 3.

"He didn't say goodbye. I didn't think I'd see him last time," said Larisa.

Fighting back tears in quarantine, she has been uplifted by friends, family and strangers -- feeling loved after losing the love of her life. A fund for funeral expenses has raised thousands of dollars.

"I didn't know so many people love me. Yesterday, I got so many messages and it was a surprise," Larisa said. "Just care about each other. Don't go anywhere. Stay home."

Larisa said James had high blood pressure.

She also said Wednesday, April 8 she has a cough herself, but is physically feeling OK. She plans to continue to run the flower shop in her husband's honor.