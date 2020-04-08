× DMV limiting in-person services beginning Wednesday due to COVID-19 pandemic

MILWAUKEE –Starting Wednesday, April 8, DMV service centers will be closed to all in-person transactions except the following services, which will be available by appointment only:

Commercial Driver Licenses (CDL)

Voters needing identification who need to use the Identification Card Petition Process (IDPP)

New Wisconsin residents who need a driver lice nse or ID for voting

To make an appointment for one of these essential services while the Safer at Home order is in place, call the DMV Communication Center at 608-264-7447.

No vehicle transactions will be handled in-person. All vehicle transactions can be done online, by mail or with a third-party agent.

All driver licenses and CDLs that expire during the health emergency are extended 60 days.