MILWAUKEE -- Explore space from your own home. Calie Herbst with Milwaukee with Kids joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop on NASA Kids Club.
Explore space from your own home: Details on NASA Kids Club
-
‘Comfort of your own home:’ Explore Milwaukee virtually amid the COVID-19 outbreak
-
Struggling with ways to keep your kids busy at home? Here are some ideas
-
Educational fun for the kids: Here’s a science experiment on air pressure
-
World Autism Awareness Day: Islands of Brilliance ‘utilizes project-based learning’
-
Betty Brinn Children’s Museum introduces new ways to socialize, connect with others
-
-
See the moon from the perspective of Apollo 13’s astronauts
-
Ways parents can help explain to their kids why there are so many changes
-
Shining a light on learning: Some bright experiments kids can do at home
-
‘Worrying about safety is the role of the adults:’ How to talk to your kids about COVID-19
-
SpaceX signs deal to send tourists, others to International Space Station
-
-
E-learning tip: How to explore the Milwaukee County Zoo virtually
-
NASA’s record-setting Koch, crewmates safely back from space
-
Coronavirus: Kids stuck at home can go on these virtual Disney World rides