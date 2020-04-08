× Former Badgers, NFL player Joe Thomas collecting donations to feed kids affected by pandemic

CLEVELAND — Former Wisconsin Badgers and Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas and his former Cleveland teammate Andrew Hawkins have donated at least $50,000 to feed Ohio children affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Thomas and Hawkins, who since retiring from the NFL have partnered on a popular weekly podcast, also plan to match every dollar in contributions up to $50,000 to the Children’s Hunger Alliance.

Donations can be made HERE.

The CHA serves nutritious meals to Ohio’s at-risk children, helping day care providers, day care centers, local school districts, and after-school and summer programs.

A 10-time Pro Bowler, Thomas played 11 seasons in Cleveland before retiring after the 2017 season. Hawkins, who played college ball at Toledo, spent three seasons with the Browns and three with the Cincinnati Bengals.