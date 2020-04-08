× Get ready for Milwaukee Day, happening virtually on Tuesday, April 14

MILWAUKEE — Get ready for Virtual 414 Day or Milwaukee Day. It’s coming up next Tuesday, April 14.

Presented by Swarmm Events and 88.9 Radio Milwaukee, Virtual 414 Day is a digital celebration of Milwaukee. Being quarantined on 414 Day means we don’t get to go out and enjoy our neighbors’ company and support our favorite bars, restaurants, and brands on Milwaukee Day so they are doing it virtually.

Join them for eight hours of entertainment on Swarmm Event’s social media platforms with Facebook and Instagram.

The day will feature live music by local bands such as The Listening Party and local DJs playing from home and your favorite venues downtown including Rogues Gallery, Fire On Water, Miramar Theater and Vagabond. Live Art Murals will occur by local artists and are sponsored by Fireball, Tito’s Vodka, Tullamore Dew, Kilbeggan and PBR/Old Style.

There will be giveaways that anyone can enter to win with winners being announced on 414 Day through live stream.