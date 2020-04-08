× ‘Heroes among us:’ Lakefront Brewery giving free beer to healthcare workers on April 14

MILWAUKEE — Lakefront Brewery will be giving away free 6-packs of Riverwest Stein on 414 Day (April 14) to healthcare workers.

Simply stop by the Brewery with your identification from noon to 8 p.m. for a free 6-pack of Stein and a special, limited 414 glass while supplies last.

“There are heroes among us who deserve a break. And for our part, that break involves a Riverwest Stein,” said Lakefront Brand Manager, Michael Stodola. “On Milwaukee Day (April 14) just walk up the ramp and claim your free beer! And remember, 6-feet apart.”

Not only will Lakefront be giving away free Stein to healthcare workers, Russ and Jim Klisch will be LIVE on Facebook at 4:14pm for a Milwaukee Day virtual toast. Join the Brewery on Facebook as they stream live from 4pm to 4:30. For more about the virtual toast, click here.

“414 Day is the perfect time to pull together (just not together). Russ Klisch and Lakefront Brewery are the definition of Milwaukee Strong. So, come get some beer,” added Stodola.

Healthcare workers must be 21 years or older and show their healthcare ID as well.