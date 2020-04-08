× Lambeau Field, Titletown to participate in #LightItBlue to support front line workers

GREEN BAY — Lambeau Field and Titletown will join dozens of other entertainment venues, landmarks and buildings throughout the country Thursday.

Many major landmarks around the U.S. will be lit up in blue to show support for the #LightItBlue campaign starting Thursday at 8 p.m. local time.

The Lambeau Field video boards and marquee signs, as well as Titletown’s marquee sign and plaza lights, will be lit up in blue for at least one hour to join in creating a global show of gratitude for health care professionals and essential workers caring for the community. It is aimed at creating a universal symbol of solidarity and hope.

This campaign is being led by volunteers from the entertainment and events industry and began in the U.K., where over 130 buildings, bridges and landmarks participated Thursday, March 26. For more information CLICK HERE.