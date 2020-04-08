Message from the faithful: Practice social distancing during holiday week

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department along with faith leaders from throughout southeast Wisconsin would like to remind everyone to practice social distancing during this holiday week. The following video was posted on Wednesday, April 8 with that in mind.

Chief Alfonso Morales would like to thank Milwaukee Health Commissioner Dr. Jeanette Kowalik, Archdiocese of Milwaukee Archbishop Jerome Listecki, Elmbrook Church Pastor Lee Heyward, Crossing Jordan Ministries Pastors Rodney and Serita Campbell, Temple Menorah Rabbi Gil-Ezer Lerer, Archdiocese of Milwaukee Auxiliary Bishop James Schuerman (Spanish Language) and Grace Point Church Pastor Khoua Lee (Hmong Language) for participating in the holiday message.