Milwaukee police seek missing 16-month-old, his 16-year-old mother

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police on Wednesday, April 8 asked for help locating a missing child and his mother.

The missing child’s name is Liam Rhode, age 16 months.

The mother’s name is Faith Rhode, age 16.

Liam and Faith were last seen leaving their residence in the area of 11th Street and W. Oklahoma Avenue on foot with Liam in a jogger stroller, on Tuesday, April 7 at approximately 11:00 a.m.

Faith Rhode was described as a white female, standing 5’6″ tall, weighing 120 pounds, with blue eyes and long blonde hair pulled into a ponytail.

Liam Rhode was described as a 16-month-old bi-racial boy, standing 2′ tall, weighing 30 pounds, with brown eyes and curly sandy color hair. U

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD’s Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.