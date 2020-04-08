Open Record Special Edition: Absentee ballots that never came

MILWAUKEE — It’s the day after Wisconsin’s historic spring election. Some voters waited hours to cast their ballot in person, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, there were many more who didn’t wait in line at all. A record 1.2 million voters requested absentee ballots. But dozens and dozens of FOX6 viewers say their ballots never came in the mail.

In this special edition of Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire talk about the difficult decision those voters were left with on election day. We hear from several of those voters who are wondering what happened to their absentee ballots despite the State Elections Commission website stating their ballots were marked as ‘sent.’ Typically, Open Record is a podcast that takes you behind the scenes of FOX6 Investigative reports. But we’re changing things up a bit for the time being: We’re bringing you the latest on our coverage of COVID-19 here in Wisconsin. We’ll bring you more frequent episodes over the next few weeks as we navigate this.

