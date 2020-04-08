× #StayHomeMKE urges residents to sign pledge, show support for stopping spread of COVID-19

MILWAUKEE — A new public information campaign has been launched by Milwaukee County and the 19 municipalities that make up the Unified Emergency Operations Center (UEOC) encouraging residents to limit their public interactions to help protect our communities and front line workers who need to remain healthy and strong.

A news release says the #StayHomeMKE campaign shares the message that it is the responsibility of all residents to do their part to limit the spread of COVID-19 and minimize the impact on those most vulnerable in our communities.

As part of the campaign, Milwaukee County asks everyone — residents, elected officials, municipalities and community leaders — to show their support for stopping the spread of COVID-19 by signing a pledge and sharing the #StayHomeMKE graphics on their social channels and encouraging their friends and family to do the same.

CLICK HERE to download signs you can post in your home’s window

The #StayHomeMKE campaign is a community-wide initiative launched to support the Wisconsin’s Safer at Home order and help increase awareness across Milwaukee County about the importance of staying home.

The recent University of Washington report shows the COVID-19 epidemic peak will hit Wisconsin hardest in late April.

For more details about the #StayHomeMKE campaign or for clarification on what staying home means, you are invited to visit stayhomemke.com.