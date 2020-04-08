The Pfister Hotel temporarily closes due to COVID-19 pandemic: ‘To help flatten the curve’

MILWAUKEE — The Pfister Hotel will be temporarily closing their doors to help “flatten the curve” during the coronavirus pandemic. The hotel closed a 12 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7.

They released the following statement on their website:

“As a Pfister guest, your health and safety are of the utmost importance to us. In order to do our part to help “flatten the curve,” we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close our doors at The Pfister, effective 12 pm, Tuesday, April 7th. We will be providing updated information on the status of our temporary closure moving forward, via email and social media.

For guests with arrivals through April 30th, we will automatically cancel your reservation and provide a full refund to your original form of payment. However, please be patient as it may take up to 10 business days for the credit to be processed. Given the continuously evolving situation, we will further assess the status of reservations for guests arriving May 1st and beyond.

Our leadership team is meeting daily to monitor the situation, and we pledge to continue addressing this important matter with the utmost care, which will include staying in communication with our guests as we have updates to share.

We know that this may be an inconvenience to your travel plans. We hold your health, our associates’ health, and the health of the general public in the highest regard, and we thank you for your understanding during this difficult time. We look forward to welcoming you to The Pfister soon, and would like to work with you to reschedule your trip.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to reach out to us through email at info@thepfisterhotel.com or call our team at 414-273-8222.”