TMZ: Linda Tripp, Clinton-Lewinsky whistleblower, dies at 70

Linda Tripp, Clinton-Lewinsky whistleblower, dies at 70

WASHINGTON — Linda Tripp died Wednesday, April 8, according to her family, TMZ reported, noting reports she’d been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, although the family has not confirmed that.

Tripp was 70.Earlier Wednesday, Monica Lewinsky reacted to the news of Tripp’s illness, saying, “No matter the past, upon hearing that Linda Tripp is very seriously ill, I hope for her recovery. I can’t imagine how difficult this is for her family.”

Tripp’s daughter, Allison Tripp Foley said late Tuesday, “My mommy is leaving this earth. I don’t know myself if I can survive this heartache.” In her FB post, Allison said she is at her mother’s bedside, and she asked for prayers for “a painless process for the strongest woman I will ever know in my entire lifetime.”

A rep for the Tripp family told TMZ they are asking for privacy during this difficult time.

Tripp’s recorded conversations with Monica Lewinsky led to President Bill Clinton’s impeachment after she turned them over to Ken Starr in January 1998. The recordings exposed Lewinsky’s sexual relationship with Clinton. Tripp also told Starr about Lewinsky’s infamous blue dress. She was working in the Pentagon when she befriended the 22-year-old White House intern and learned about her physical relationship with the POTUS.