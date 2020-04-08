Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Tyler Perry shocks seniors by paying for groceries at Atlanta Kroger stores

Posted 2:19 pm, April 8, 2020, by , Updated at 02:24PM, April 8, 2020

ATLANTA — Senior and high-risk shoppers at Kroger stores across metro Atlanta got a wonderful surprise when they got to the register.

After getting ready to check out, the shoppers were told that Tyler Perry had paid their grocery tab in full.

The Atlanta TV and movie mogul pick up the grocery tabs at 44 Kroger stores across metro Atlanta, a spokesman for the grocery story chain said.

“We would like to join our customers in thanking Mr. Perry for his kindness and generosity during this unprecedented pandemic,” said Felix Turner, the corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. “It was truly a pleasure to see our customers fill with joy and gratitude as the news spread throughout 44 stores across Metro Atlanta.”

The grocery store chain shared photos of a few of the customers learning that their carts were going to be free.

In the photos, the seniors looked full of emotions, some raising their hands up in surprise and happiness.

This was not the only bit of kindness and good news Perry has been spreading through Atlanta. On Sunday, he gave a tip of $21,000 to spread between the 42 out-of-worker servers at a Houston’s Restaurant on Northside Parkway.

