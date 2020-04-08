Waukesha Co. Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19, sheriff’s office says

WAUKESHA — The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, April 8 reported that an inmate at the county jail has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials with the sheriff’s office, along with the Waukesha County Jail, said they are following all guidelines set forth by the public health director.

The inmate is a 41-year-old man. No additional details about the inmate, including how many people may have been in contact with him, are being released “given the sensitive nature of the individual’s medical records” according to the sheriff’s office.