2 taken into custody following police pursuit, crash involving stolen vehicle

FRANKLIN — Two people were taken into custody Wednesday night, April 8 following a police pursuit and crash involving a stolen vehicle. The pursuit began in Franklin and ended in Milwaukee.

According to police, Franklin officers observed a stolen vehicle on 27th Street around 6:50 p.m. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver fled.

The pursuit was terminated on 27th Street and Grange Avenue in Milwaukee. An accident later occurred on 27th and Layton.

Two suspects were taken into custody. A 54-year-old passenger sustained minor injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.