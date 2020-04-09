× Archdiocese of Milwaukee invites faithful, churches to ring bells on Easter Sunday at noon

MILWAUKEE — All parishes and Catholic faithful within the Archdiocese of Milwaukee are invited to take part in proclaiming the joy of the Resurrection by ringing bells this Easter Sunday at noon.

An announcement was sent out to all Catholic parishes as well as to Christian denominations. It is suggested to ring bells of any kind for one minute (from noon to 12:01 p.m.). The faithful are encouraged to continue praying for the end of the Coronavirus pandemic and a return to health for our communities and for the world.